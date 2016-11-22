Be sure to bring your umbrella to work on Tuesday

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. High in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening... Then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Low in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thanksgiving day...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 50s. Light wind.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 40.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Friday night...Clear. Low in the lower 30s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 50s.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Low in the upper 30s.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. High in the mid 50s.
Sunday night...Showers likely. Low around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
