Former school employee accused of stealing more than $100,000

A former Illinois school administrator who was arrested in Florida on Sunday has been accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from a school district in rural Jefferson County.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a news release on Monday that the woman, 55-year-old Sabrina Wheatley, used to be a school administrator for the Webber Township School District in Bluford, located east of Mount Vernon, in Southern Illinois.
The attorney general’s office charged Wheatley with theft of government property in excess of $100,000, official misconduct and filing fraudulent tax returns. Madigan said Wheatley allegedly accessed the district’s account two times or more and took more than $100,000. Wheatley was listed as a business manager for the district, according to the Webber Township High School website.
Wheatley was arrested on Sunday in Florida, and the attorney general said her office is looking to get Wheatley extradited back to the state to face the charges. If convicted, Wheatley would face six to 30 years in prison and would lose her pension.
Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Division led the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gregory Stucka.
