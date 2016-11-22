Body found after jumper reported at Jefferson Barracks Bridge

A female died Tuesday morning after jumping from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.
Monroe County Coroner Vicki Koerber confirmed that a female body was recovered near the Mississippi River on Tuesday morning. Koerber said Tuesday afternoon that the coroner’s office was still in its preliminary stages of the death investigation.
The coroner’s office and the Columbia Fire Department were still at the scene on the Illinois side of the river as of 12:30 p.m.
Emergency radio transmissions indicated around 11 a.m. that a body had been recovered and police were calling for the Monroe County coroner’s office to respond.
Traffic was backed up on westbound Interstate 255, which the bridge carries over the Mississippi River.
Personnel from the Illinois State Police, Columbia Fire Department, St. Louis County Police and Mehlville Fire Department assisted.
