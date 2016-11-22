Man taken to hospital after he’s shot in leg in East St. Louis

A man was shot in the area of 15th Street and Lynch Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis, according to police.
He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of a leg wound, police said.
East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said police were “in the process of trying to locate a crime scene.”
Details of the shooting were sketchy.
“A subject whose identity is unknown at this time was shot in the leg in the area of 1500 Lynch Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Hubbard said.
Police asked that anyone with information call the East St. Louis Police Department at 482-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Comments