Two injured in crash involving ambulance in Swansea

An ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left at least two people with minor injuries late Monday night, according to the Swansea Fire Department.
Swansea police and firefighters arrived at the crash scene about 7:30 p.m. Monday at Sullivan Drive and Llewellyn Road. Fire Chief John McGuire said the MedStar ambulance and one other vehicle had major damage. Officials said the ambulance was not on a call and was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash.
Traffic near the intersection was blocked for about an hour.
Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said it appeared that the ambulance rear-ended another vehicle.
“There was a car stopped turning onto Llewellyn Road and another car stopped behind that, and then the MedStar ambulance failed to stop and crashed into the middle car, pushing it into the first car,” Johnson said.
Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation and that no citations had been issued as of Tuesday.
