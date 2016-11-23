Woman dies after crashing into guardrail on Illinois 16

A 35-year-old Jerseyville woman died late Tuesday night after she crashed into a guardrail on Illinois 16.
Illinois State Police identified the driver as Audrey Schildroth. Police said Schildroth was driving a white 1989 Chevrolet passenger car after 11 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened. The driver was heading west on Illinois 16, just east of Piasa Road in Macoupin County, when she left the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail. Police said Schildroth wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pinned inside the car.
Schildroth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County coroner.
Bunker Hill Fire Department and EMS, Shipman Fire Department, Medora Fire Department, Brighton Police Department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Jersey County coroner assisted.
The crash remained under investigation Wednesday by Illinois State Police in District 18.
