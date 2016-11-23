Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit in Belleville

A pedestrian was seriously injured late Tuesday night in Belleville after getting hit by a vehicle, according to media reports.
One person was struck by a vehicle on Illinois 161 near the intersection of Royal Heights Road after 9:30 p.m. Firefighters told KMOV that the pedestrian had serious injures and was taken to a hospital.
The person’s condition was unknown as of early Wednesday morning.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the accident, KTVI reported.
Illinois 161 was blocked off to traffic until early Wednesday as a result of the crash.
