Swansea police searching for missing 86-year-old man

Police officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man who was traveling to the area from Arkansas for Thanksgiving celebrations but never arrived at his family’s house.
Leslie R. Schwebke left his Cherokee Village, Arkansas, home Tuesday morning, but didn’t arrive as expected Tuesday afternoon. His son, Brion Schwebke, says they expected him to arrive in time to see his great-grandchildren, who were leaving Tuesday evening. As of late Wednesday morning, the elderly man had not yet arrived.
Other than “typical 86-year-old issues,” Brion Schwebke says his father has not been diagnosed with any illnesses that may have caused him to go astray, such as Alzheimer’s Disease. The older man usually makes the drive to Swansea two or three times a year during the holidays, his son added.
The last person who talked with Schwebke was his other son, who lives with him in Cherokee Village, Brion Schwebke said. He said their dad was “doing fine” at the time. Their father does not carry a cell phone, Brion Schwebke said, because he’s “rather old-fashioned.”
The missing man, described as a white male, drives a charcoal gray 2012 Dodge Caravan with Arkansas registration 100NOD. His family believes he was driving to Swansea via U.S. 62, U.S. 67 and possibly Interstate 55. The drive from Cherokee Village to Swansea takes approximately four-and-a-half hours.
Swansea Police Department describe Schwebke as 6-feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Swansea Detective Peter Wszalek, Jr. at 618-233-8114.
