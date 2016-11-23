Cloudy Thanksgiving day in the forecast. What about the weekend?

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday night...Cloudy. Low around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thanksgiving day...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. High around 50. Light wind.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 30s. Light wind.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Clear. Low in the lower 30s.
Saturday...Sunny. High in the mid 50s.
Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 30s.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. High in the mid 50s.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 40s.
Monday...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Low around 40.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
