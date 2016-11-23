Metro-East News

November 23, 2016 3:40 PM

Births

ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL

  • Kathleen and John Pennington, Effingham, girl, Sept. 12
  • Alexandra Stacey and Nickolas Fox, Fairview Heights, girl, Sept. 13
  • Crystal Ray and Anthony Lindsay, Dupo, girl, Sept. 14
  • Hyacinth and Daryle Durant, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 14
  • Tereisha and Dewitt Rule, Fairview Heights, boy, Sept. 14
  • Andria and Ernest Moore, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
  • Stacy and Robert Barringer, Belleville, twin boys, Sept. 16
  • Tiffany Sillas and Derrick Meeks, Belleville, boy, Sept. 17
  • Gabrielle Franklin and Arthur Pleas Jr., Cahokia, boy, Sept. 17
  • Andrea and Michael Brown, Millstadt, boy, Sept. 20
  • Darisha Lyons and Dwight Smith, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 21
  • Shannon and Kevin Williams, Belleville, Sept. 21
  • Erica and Matthew Hemming, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 22
  • Audreianor and Marcese Crawford, Ferguson, Mo., boy, Sept. 21
  • Lorin Bowlin and Devin Elliot, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 22
  • Tina and Kurt Otten, Belleville, boy, Sept. 22
  • Emily Grace Richter and Joshua Marquardt, Waterloo, boy, Sept. 23
  • Pearl and Benjamin Heidenreich, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 23
  • Chelsea and Lamarce Tart, Fairview Heights, boy, Sept. 23
  • Nikki Laumbattus and Bryan Peek, Lenzburg, girl, Sept. 24
  • Kimya Simmons and LaPhonzo Kidd, East St. Louis, Sept. 24
  • Jessica Johnson and Dylan Hentzel, Pinckneyville, girl, Sept. 24
  • Christina and Andrew Pressnall, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 26
  • Rachel and Steven Gibson, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 27
  • Kelly and Lance Dortch, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 27
  • Caitlin Poletto and Dylan Whetstone, Marissa, girl, Sept. 28
  • Sarah and Steven Moyer, New Baden, boy, Sept. 29
  • Anastasia Valleroy and Zackary Conner, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 30
  • Tynesha McCloud, Belleville, boy, Sept. 29
  • Sharita Ward and Anthony Brown, Belleville, twin boys, Sept. 30
  • Cortney Herbert and Kevin Green, Mascoutah, girl, Oct. 2
  • Laura and Steve Henry, Waterloo, boy, Oct. 4
  • Erica Pittman, Belleville, girl, Oct. 3
  • Emily Ford and Kyle Adkisson, Belleville, girl, Oct. 3
  • Kayla Sutton and Chris McDaniel, Fairview Heights, boy, Oct. 3
  • Shasta and Kyle Strawn, Fayetteville, girl, Oct. 5
  • Hayley Pace, Waterloo, boy, Oct. 9
  • Vicki Walthes and Chuck Petty III, Caseyville, girl, Oct. 10
  • Christy and Brian Dunham, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Oct. 12
  • Savannah and Chris Lugge, Lebanon, boy, Oct. 12
  • Jennifer Nguyen and Bilal Shabin, O’Fallon, girl, Oct. 12
  • Jeerie Ann Marie Mayweathers and Jesus Antonio Rivers, St. Ann, boy, Oct. 13
  • Erica and Michael Gorton, Belleville, girl, Oct. 13
  • Kristen and Nathan Beetley, Sparta, boy, Oct. 14
  • Tawnya and Glenn Lewis, Belleville, girl, Oct. 15

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Gingerbread contest winner no stranger to best of Show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos