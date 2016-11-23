ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL
- Kathleen and John Pennington, Effingham, girl, Sept. 12
- Alexandra Stacey and Nickolas Fox, Fairview Heights, girl, Sept. 13
- Crystal Ray and Anthony Lindsay, Dupo, girl, Sept. 14
- Hyacinth and Daryle Durant, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 14
- Tereisha and Dewitt Rule, Fairview Heights, boy, Sept. 14
- Andria and Ernest Moore, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
- Stacy and Robert Barringer, Belleville, twin boys, Sept. 16
- Tiffany Sillas and Derrick Meeks, Belleville, boy, Sept. 17
- Gabrielle Franklin and Arthur Pleas Jr., Cahokia, boy, Sept. 17
- Andrea and Michael Brown, Millstadt, boy, Sept. 20
- Darisha Lyons and Dwight Smith, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 21
- Shannon and Kevin Williams, Belleville, Sept. 21
- Erica and Matthew Hemming, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 22
- Audreianor and Marcese Crawford, Ferguson, Mo., boy, Sept. 21
- Lorin Bowlin and Devin Elliot, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 22
- Tina and Kurt Otten, Belleville, boy, Sept. 22
- Emily Grace Richter and Joshua Marquardt, Waterloo, boy, Sept. 23
- Pearl and Benjamin Heidenreich, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 23
- Chelsea and Lamarce Tart, Fairview Heights, boy, Sept. 23
- Nikki Laumbattus and Bryan Peek, Lenzburg, girl, Sept. 24
- Kimya Simmons and LaPhonzo Kidd, East St. Louis, Sept. 24
- Jessica Johnson and Dylan Hentzel, Pinckneyville, girl, Sept. 24
- Christina and Andrew Pressnall, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 26
- Rachel and Steven Gibson, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 27
- Kelly and Lance Dortch, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 27
- Caitlin Poletto and Dylan Whetstone, Marissa, girl, Sept. 28
- Sarah and Steven Moyer, New Baden, boy, Sept. 29
- Anastasia Valleroy and Zackary Conner, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 30
- Tynesha McCloud, Belleville, boy, Sept. 29
- Sharita Ward and Anthony Brown, Belleville, twin boys, Sept. 30
- Cortney Herbert and Kevin Green, Mascoutah, girl, Oct. 2
- Laura and Steve Henry, Waterloo, boy, Oct. 4
- Erica Pittman, Belleville, girl, Oct. 3
- Emily Ford and Kyle Adkisson, Belleville, girl, Oct. 3
- Kayla Sutton and Chris McDaniel, Fairview Heights, boy, Oct. 3
- Shasta and Kyle Strawn, Fayetteville, girl, Oct. 5
- Hayley Pace, Waterloo, boy, Oct. 9
- Vicki Walthes and Chuck Petty III, Caseyville, girl, Oct. 10
- Christy and Brian Dunham, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Oct. 12
- Savannah and Chris Lugge, Lebanon, boy, Oct. 12
- Jennifer Nguyen and Bilal Shabin, O’Fallon, girl, Oct. 12
- Jeerie Ann Marie Mayweathers and Jesus Antonio Rivers, St. Ann, boy, Oct. 13
- Erica and Michael Gorton, Belleville, girl, Oct. 13
- Kristen and Nathan Beetley, Sparta, boy, Oct. 14
- Tawnya and Glenn Lewis, Belleville, girl, Oct. 15
Comments