16-year-old charged as adult in connection with shooting, robbery

A Cahokia teen was charged with three felonies Wednesday in connection with a Sunday incident in East St. Louis.
According to information filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court, David Gates, 16, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and robbery by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The criminal complaint filed in Gates’ case states that Gates used a Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun to shoot another man in the neck. Police allege Gates used the firearm to take a bookbag, prescription medication and a laptop from the man who was shot. Gates is also accused of robbing a male juvenile of a self-balancing scooter.
The aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery charges are both Class X felonies. If convicted of either charge, Gates could be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison. The robbery charge carries with it a prison term of between three and seven years.
Gates is in the custody of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. According to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk website, there are pending grand-jury actions in Gates’ case.
