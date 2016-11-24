Cool, cloudy Thanksgiving day forecast ahead

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving day...Mostly cloudy. High in the upper 40s. Light wind.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low around 40. Light wind.
Friday...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. High in the lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Colder...Clear. Low in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.
Saturday...Sunny. High in the upper 50s. Light wind in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the mid 30s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. High in the upper 50s.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday...Showers likely. High around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday night...Occasional showers. Low in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday...Showers likely. High in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday night...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Wednesday...Partly sunny. High in the upper 40s.
