Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday deals

Stores opened their doors Friday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier.
7:15 a.m. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., which started its Black Friday sales in stores on Thursday at 6 p.m., says shoppers were embracing different types of tech products.
Steve Bratspies, who is chief merchandising officer at Wal-Mart’s U.S. division, says in addition to picking up Black Friday favorites like televisions and toys, shoppers were looking for drones, virtual reality products and hoverboards.
The company started its online sale at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and noted that more than 70 percent of traffic to Walmart.com during the Thursday event came from mobile devices.
6:55 a.m.: Traffic is clear coming off Interstate 64 and Illinois 159 to St. Clair Square. There’s plenty of parking, too.
6:50 a.m.: This weekend is crucial to set the tone for the holiday season. Around 137 million people plan to or are considering doing their shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted for the National Retail Federation. That includes online and store shopping. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest shopping day of the year.
The NRF, the nation's largest retail group, expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 percent for November and December, better than the 3 percent growth seen for those months last year. That excludes car sales, gas and restaurant receipts. But it includes online spending and other non-store sales such as catalog spending.
6:45 a.m.: Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot of a mall in southern New Jersey.
Authorities didn't immediately confirm how many people were injured after a shooting early Friday in the parking lot outside of a Macy’s at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township.
More than 15 evidence markers were laid down in the parking lot.
The mall opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.
6:30 a.m.: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office plans to conduct stings today to catch motorists who misuse disability placards and license plates. His office said St. Clair Square is one of the targeted locations in the sting.
Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and $600 fine. Repeat violators will face a one-year driver’s license suspension and $750 fine for a second offense, and for third or subsequent offenses a $1,000 fine plus a one-year driver’s license revocation. The fine for parking in disability parking spaces can be as much $350.
