Working at St. Clair Square on Black Friday

Altogether the Bivens family had a total of 178 years of service in the State Police, from 1955-2016. Counting other relatives and extended family members, the family has amassed 303 years in law enforcement.
Susan Rogers of O’Fallon, Illinois won the Best of Show award in the 27th Annual Belleville, Illinois, Gingerbread Contest for “The Ghouls Next Door.” All winning entries will be on display in downtown Belleville businesses until Jan. 1.
Jim Ford, of Belleville, felt terrible when he had to repossess an elderly couple's car in Red Bud. He raised money to get it back for them, plus repaired it, plus filled it with Thanksgiving goodies. Here's his encounter with them.