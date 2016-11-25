Belleville Santa parade

Children wave to Santa as he passes during the annual Santa parade in Belleville.
Members of the Belleville West marching band perform during the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
Members of the Belleville East marching band perform during the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
Dancers with Step by Step ballroom dance studio perform during the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
Members of the Belleville East marching band perform during the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
Dancers with Adams School of Dance perform for the crowd during the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
The crowd waves to Santa as he passes during the annual Santa parade in Belleville.
Shriners throw beads to the crowd along the Santa parade route in Belleville.
Moolah Shriners perform for the crowd during the annual Santa parade in Belleville.
Members of the Franklin Elementary School Junior Optimist Club participate in the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
The Grinch made an appearance at the annual Santa Parade in Belleville.
Santa Claus interacts with the crowd as he makes his way through downtown Belleville during the annual Santa parade.
Members of the O'Fallon high school Madrigal singers hand out candy and sing for the crowd during the annual Santa parade. The group has a performances on the Milburn campus the first weekend in December.
Bobcat of St. Louis throw candy from their float during the annual Santa parade in Belleville.
Crowds wave as Santa Claus makes his way through downtown Belleville during the annual Santa parade.
Santa Claus makes his way through downtown Belleville during the annual Santa parade.
Santa Claus makes his way through downtown Belleville during the annual Santa parade.
Santa Claus interacts with the crowd as he makes his way through downtown Belleville during the annual Santa parade.
