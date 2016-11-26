Showers could be headed our way

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Rest of today...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 30s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Sunday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. High in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Breezy...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening... Then chance of showers after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday...Breezy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High around 60.
Tuesday night through wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s. High around 50.
Thursday and thursday night...Mostly clear. High around 50. Low in the lower 30s.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
