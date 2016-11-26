Metro-east business damaged in fire

A laundromat damaged after a fire Friday will be closed while repairs are made.
Aaron Gass, owner of Lakeland Square Laundry at 4555 N. Illinois St. in Swansea, said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in a dryer toward the rear of the building.
Northwest, Swansea and Fairview Heights firefighters arrived quickly and contained the fire, Gass said, but they had to tear out some ceiling panels and bits of the wall to do it. Smoke from the fire caused the most damage.
“There’s a ton of smoke damage throughout,” Gass said.
Some washers and dryers also were damaged.
Gass said it’s not clear what sparked the fire. He said he’ll have a better idea about how long his business will be closed for repairs after the weekend.
