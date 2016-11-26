Belleville bustles as Christkindlmarkt begins

Belleville’s Public Square was full Saturday afternoon as shoppers, eaters and Santa-seekers enjoyed the third annual Christkindlmarkt.
The festival, which opened Friday and runs through Dec. 23, is based on German Christmas festivals that date back to the 16th century.
The tradition started in 2014 in Belleville in connection with the city’s bicentennial celebration.
Temporary shacks have been set up on the square to house vendors offering baskets, clothing and accessories, decor, small trinkets, toys, food and beer. A full list of retail vendors is at http://www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com/retail-vendors. A full list of food and drink vendors is at http://www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com/food-vendors.
Santa Claus also has set up a temporary headquarters in the northeast section of the square.
Live concerts, contests and other events are scheduled throughout the duration of the festival. Get more information at http://www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com/event-details.
Christkindlmarkt is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
