Belleville bustles as Christkindlmarkt begins

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

0:47 Shopper: Crowds smaller this year

1:39 Students, parents react to death of Collinsville High freshman

1:44 Gingerbread contest winner no stranger to best of Show

2:11 Collinsville superintendent Robert Green speaks about injured high school student