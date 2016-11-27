Visit Christkindlmarkt to see Santa, shop, eat and more

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:36 Plainfield North coach recounts loss to Flyers

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

1:52 East St. Louis Flyers win eighth state football championship

1:31 Highland's annual lighted Christmas parade

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus