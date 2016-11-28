Storms, temps near 60 or above to start the week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east:
Monday...Breezy...Warmer. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. High around 60. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Scattered showers in the evening. Low in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
Wednesday...Cooler. Partly cloudy. High around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s.
Thursday night through Sunday...Partly cloudy. Low near 30. High in the mid 40s.
