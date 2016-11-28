Woman accused of break-in, holding dog at gunpoint

A 24-year-old St. Louis woman was accused of robbery and burglary on Sunday, more than two weeks after she allegedly broke into a home and held a dog hostage.
St. Louis County Police said one suspect, Kiauna Proudie, allegedly confessed to breaking into a North County home. The break-in was reported on Nov. 9. Police said Proudie got into an elderly woman’s home in the 10400 block of Castle Drive through a back window. Proudie held the woman’s dog hostage with what appeared to be a pistol, but was actually a starter pistol that shot blanks, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The dog was not hurt, as KTVI reported.
Authorities said Proudie fled after the elderly woman fired a shot with a gun she had in her home and after a struggle ensued with the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result.
Police said she was implicated though DNA evidence and was arrested recently.
Proudie was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary on Sunday after the case was reviewed by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Her bail was set at $50,000, cash only.
Comments