Football champs return with more hardware to crowd trophy case

Eight state high school football championships is a great reason to celebrate in the “City of Champions.”
On Monday the East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers football team returned to a school gym packed with students and local leaders, including East. St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks and District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver. “I... proclaim this 28th day of November in the year 2016 as East St. Louis High School Flyers football recognition day,” the mayor said.
While they were there to honor the teen athletes, quarterback Reyondous Estes made it about the “magnificent coaches.”
“I’ve never met a group of guys like this. I’m serious...from the bottom of my heart,” Estes said.
Flyers’ head football coach Darren Sunkett returned the love: “I’m just happy to be a part of East St. Louis coaching history.”
A documentary video produced by Sports Illustrated was played during the ceremony.
It rained on the players’ parade, though. Nasty, wet, cold weather Monday morning cancelled plans for a parade through the city.
The football team on Saturday won the IHSA Class 7A state football championship, defeating Plainfield North 26-13 at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium to collect their eighth state football title.
Comments