Road work near Barnes-Jewish to close section of Forest Park Parkway

A planned intersection near Barnes-Jewish Hospital will make it easier for patients and families to access the hospital, though work will close some sections of road near the intersection for the project’s duration, non-profit health care group BJC HealthCare announced last week.
Work on the intersection at Forest Park Parkway and Kingshighway Boulevard will begin on Monday, Dec. 5, and is expected to be completed in July next year. The project was already delayed several months, the health care group said in a news release.
Forest Park Parkway runs underneath the busy boulevard, making it difficult for drivers to access the Central West End, the medical center and Forest Park. Eastbound Forest Park Parkway drivers cannot turn onto northbound Kingshighway and drivers on Kingshighway cannot access westbound Forest Park Parkway from either direction.
Kingshighway will remain open in both directions throughout the construction, with some limited lane closures in the evening. Forest Park Parkway will close to Union west of Kingshighway, and the avenue east of Kingshighway will be limited to one lane in each direction to Euclid Avenue.
Drivers on Kingshighway will be able to turn east onto Forest Park Avenue and westbound Forest Park Avenue drivers will be able to turn north or south on Kingshighway.
The new intersection will be key to improving access for an increased volume of patient care when a planned Barnes-Jewish expansion opens August 2017, the health care group said.
Replacing the bridge on Forest Park Parkway over the MetroLink tracks, just west of Kingshighway, is also part of the project.
The project will cost $10 million and will be partially funded by a $2.5 million federal grant for the MetroLink bridge work. The remainder will be funded by $5 million from BJC and $2.5 million from Washington University School of Medicine.
For more information, visit www.BJCConstruction.org.
