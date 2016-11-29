Warm Tuesday ahead, then temps fall. By weekend? Maybe snow.

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east:
Tuesday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 40s.
Friday night and Saturday...Partly cloudy. Low around 30. High in the lower 40s.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Low in the lower 30s.
Sunday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High in the upper 40s.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Low in the lower 30s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
