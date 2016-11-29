Funeral services are set for slain 8-year-old Olney girl

Services have been scheduled this week for an 8-year-old Olney girl who police say was sexually assaulted and then killed last week.
A visitation is set from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and a funeral service is set 10 a.m. Friday at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney for Sabrina L. Stauffenberg, according to the funeral home’s website.
A 53-year-old man suspected of suffocating the young girl was formally charged on Monday and is currently in jail in Richland County.
Glenn R. Ramey, 53, of Olney, faces one count each of predatory criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder.
The assault charge states that Ramey on Wednesday sexually assaulted Sabrina, then killed her. The murder charge states Ramey suffocated the victim.
Sabrina was waiting on her front porch for a ride to church Wednesday when family members reported her missing.
Ramey was located early Sunday and taken into custody, according to the Illinois State Police. Ramey was in custody Monday in Olney on $10 million bond.
According to an obituary, Sabrina was born on Aug. 19, 2008 in Olney to her parents, Glenn Stauffenberg and Nancy (Vaughn) Stauffenberg, but she mostly lived with other family members, including her grandmother, Susan Vaughn. At the time of her death, Sabrina was staying with her aunt, Margie Vaughn, and Tim Eades.
The obituary said Sabrina “loved doing crafts and playing with her dolls.” It also said she participated in Girl Scouts and enjoyed playing T-ball and riding her bicycle. The 8-year-old was a third-grade student at Richland County Elementary. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church of Olney.
Sabrina was also described a “kind and friendly” young girl who was on her way to becoming “an independent little lady who wanted to fix her own plate at the table.”
Gena Vaughn, an aunt, said earlier this week that Sabrina was well-loved in the short life she lived.
“She was the light of everybody’s life,” Vaughn said. “This whole town loved her; people at her church loved her.”
A GoFundMe account that was set up to cover funeral expenses for Sabrina exceeded its $6,000 goal this week. By Tuesday morning, the website said more than 400 donors raised $14,465.
