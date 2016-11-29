Construction to begin Monday on Green Mount Road expansion

Construction to expand Green Mount Road is slated to begin Monday and last through November 2017, weather permitting.
Temporary lane restrictions are expected during the project, but two-way traffic on Green Mount Road will continue throughout the construction, according to O’Fallon city officials.
“We kindly ask our residents to be patient and considerate during this needed improvement project,” Mayor Gary Graham said in a news release. “Once completed, this project will vastly relieve traffic congestion at this important O’Fallon corridor and prepare O’Fallon for the opening of the HSHS — St. Elizabeth’s Medical Campus.”
The Green Mount Road improvement between Regency Park and Highway 50 will include four-lanes, a planted median and intermediate turn lane. The project will also include a light at Cambridge Boulevard, which will be the main entrance to the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
A 10-foot wide bicycle/walking path will be installed on the west side of Green Mount Road — providing a continuous pedestrian access route from Regency Park to the Family Sports Park and the Illini Bike Trail.
