Police investigate reported shooting on I-255; no one injured

A Missouri man driving to work in Belleville told authorities Monday morning that his truck was shot more than half a dozen times on the interstate.
Illinois State Police said it was still investigating the reported incident on Tuesday.
Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said the driver told police that his vehicle, a Ford F-250, was damaged due to gunfire. The man told police he was driving north at 8:51 a.m. on Interstate 255, just before reaching Illinois 15, when an unidentified occupant in a black Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe began shooting at his truck “for unknown reasons.”
The driver was not injured. Dye said he continued driving to work in Belleville and reported the incident to state police.
Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were called out to investigate the damaged vehicle and the area where the shooting was reported. Dye said state police investigators did not locate a suspect or find shell casings from the scene.
Police also said they did not receive a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle’s registration.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments