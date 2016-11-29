UPDATE: Suspect was driving toward off-duty officer who shot him in Wal-Mart parking lot

A Washington Park off-duty police officer fatally shot a Centreville man who was driving his car toward the officer in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Camp Jackson Road on Monday, the Cahokia police chief said Tuesday.
The officer fired several gunshots at the suspect’s vehicle and struck the suspect at least once, Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said.
The man was able to drive off the parking lot and head about one mile east on Camp Jackson Road where he hit a median and crashed his car, according to police.
Investigators on Tuesday declined to release the name of the off-duty Washington Park police officer or the name of the 35-year-old Centeville man who died.
Landmann provided the following details about what led to the shooting:
The off-duty officer from Washington Park called the Cahokia Police Department about 4:50 p.m. Monday to report a man wanted for multiple felonies was seen entering the Wal-Mart at 1511 Camp Jackson Road.
Landmann said the suspect was wanted for fleeing and eluding police officers and being a felon in possession of a weapon. All of the warrants together totaled more than $100,000 in bonds.
When Cahokia police officers responded to the Wal-Mart parking lot, “they located the suspect leaving the business.”
“The suspect ran from officers as they were attempting to take him into custody. The suspect then ran to his vehicle and attempted to leave the area as officers attempted to subdue him,” Landmann said.
The suspect struck a police vehicle and a pillar in front of the store. He also nearly struck several pedestrians, Landmann said.
Landmann said the suspect nearly struck the off-duty officer who ended up killing him.
Before hitting the median about a mile from the store, the suspect struck other vehicles on the road as he was pursued by police officers.
An ambulance took the suspect to an area hospital, where he later died from a bullet wound he sustained.
Results of the Illinois State Police investigation will be submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for prosecutors to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified under Illinois law concerning the use of deadly force.
Two Cahokia Police officers who responded to the scene after the off-duty Washington Park Police officer called them to say he had spotted a wanted man, sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
Illinois State Police officers were called to investigate the officer involved shooting. Master Sgt. Mark Doiron said he could not identify the Washington Park police officer.
“We are actively searching for surveillance footage of the area to aid in the investigation,” Doiron said
Doiron didn’t have a specific timeframe on how long the investigation will take. But he said once the investigation is completed, the results will be submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for prosecutors to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified under Illinois law concerning the use of deadly force.
Doiron asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Illinois State Police Agent Bryant Johnson at 618-571-4125.
