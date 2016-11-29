MetroLink shootings in Swansea, East St. Louis reported within week

St. Clair County authorities investigating recent shootings at two MetroLink stations say they’re looking to see if the incidents are related.
Investigator Scott Toth said Tuesday that at least one sheriff’s deputy was at the Swansea MetroLink station parking lot around 8 p.m. Monday when a man was shot in the face while waiting on the platform. Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
Toth said the man’s condition was unavailable on Tuesday, but that the man was still receiving treatment at a St. Louis hospital.
The investigator said the sheriff’s office does a routine check at each MetroLink station in the area and that a deputy was patrolling around the Swansea station at the time of the shooting on Monday. Toth said the deputy was able to apprehend two people believed to be involved in the shooting.
This marked the second MetroLink station shooting within a week.
Another man was shot during a robbery at the MetroLink station near the Casino Queen in East St. Louis around 8 p.m. Nov. 22, according to the sheriff’s office. Toth said the suspects stole “an undetermined amount of money” and shot the man in the back.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was not at the station when the robbery occurred, but said one responded shortly afterward.
Toth said the man shot in East St. Louis has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.
“We are investigating and trying to connect the two,” Toth said of the two incidents in East St. Louis and Swansea.
The sheriff’s office said it has been talking to witnesses and has received surveillance video from both shootings.
More details are expected to be released Wednesday if charges are filed from Monday night’s incident.
Patti Beck, a Metro spokesperson, said the transit system was assisting in both investigations.
“Our entire team, which includes the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis police, St. Louis County Police, along with our public safety officers and contracted security guards, we’re all committed to protecting riders that board the Metro system,” Beck said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to transport our riders safely to their destinations.”
