State police car damaged in hit-and-run, police seeking suspect vehicle

An Illinois State Police cruiser was heavily damaged in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend, and police say they’re still looking for the suspect driver.
State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said that a 28-year-old trooper was driving the police car west on Interstate 64 at the Interstate 55 split when he was side-swiped by what appeared to be a white full-size van. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when there was heavy traffic.
Dye said the suspect vehicle left before a license plate or driver could be identified.
The trooper, who was left unnamed, was taken to a St. Louis hospital with minor injuries and was released that same day. Dye said the trooper has been with Illinois State Police District 11 for at least two years.
State police said the van appeared to be a white, late 1990s GMC or Chevrolet van. It struck the driver’s side of the police cruiser. Dye said police were still gathering estimates on the damage.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call Illinois State Police District 11 Headquarters at 618-346-3990.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
