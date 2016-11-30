Cooler temps expected; slight chance of snow in weekend forecast

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Wednesday...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. High in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Low in the lower 30s. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30. Light wind.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 40s. Light wind.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30.
Saturday...Partly sunny. High in the mid 40s.
Saturday night and Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Low in the mid 30s. High in the upper 40s.
Sunday night and Monday...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. High in the upper 40s.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Low in the upper 30s.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. High around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
