Mike Shannon in dispute with Cardinals over building restriction

Mike Shannon, a former St. Louis Cardinals player and a longtime Cardinals broadcaster, is facing a legal dispute as he tries to sell a building that once housed his restaurant in downtown St. Louis, located close to Ballpark Village.
The St. Louis Business Journal reported this week that Shannon is in a dispute with the Cardinals over a height restriction that says new development on the site is limited to nothing higher than 35 feet. The deed restriction could be waived with permission by the Cardinals, who own Ballpark Village along with the Cordish Companies out of Baltimore, as well as the city, county and state of Missouri.
The restaurant, Mike Shannon’s Steaks and Seafood, was permanently closed in January. Now Shannon has the property, located at 620 Market St., up for sale. Through his attorney, David Sweeney, Shannon has reportedly argued for the site to be able to be sold at “fair market value,” but is frustrated that the deed restriction may deter potential buyers.
NEW: Mike Shannon vs. @Cardinals: Longtime broadcaster fights team over downtown property https://t.co/dmV9vqTWve pic.twitter.com/F0UYf7rkmi— Jacob Kirn (@stlbizjkirn) November 29, 2016
“He just wants to sell his property and get a reasonable price for it,” Sweeney told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Mike just wants an even playing field.”
Mike Shannon has given his life to the @Cardinals. Now he wants them to get out of his way. My column: https://t.co/2zt64auT4X via @stltoday— Tony Messenger (@tonymess) November 29, 2016
Bill DeWitt III, president of the Cardinals, said that removing the restriction isn’t out of the question, but it depends on what would be developed on the land.
“They just need to tell us what the use is,” DeWitt told the business journal. “As long as it’s not obnoxious and detrimental to the district, we would approve it.”
DeWitt also told the Post-Dispatch that the Cardinals had once offered to buy the property, but the deal fell through.
Comments