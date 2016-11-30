Police still looking for missing Pekin boy

Police in central Illinois are still investigating the disappearance of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The Pekin Daily Times reported that police there offered a $1,000 reward Monday for help in their search for the boy, Robert Bee Jr.
We continue to look for Robert Bee. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 673-9000 or Pekin Police 346-3132 pic.twitter.com/sLmeFI06Fk— Pekin Police Dept. (@PekinPolice) November 30, 2016
The boy’s mother reported him missing on Nov. 18. Pekin police designated him a runaway. Pekin police spokesman Mike Eeten said the department dedicated an investigation unit after the boy couldn’t be found in the ensuing days.
The boy is 4-foot-6, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and gray shirt, jeans and red shoes. Police said they haven’t issued an Amber Alert because they don’t have evidence the boy was abducted. Authorities have issued a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory.
Anyone with information of Bee’s whereabouts can call Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000 or Pekin Police Department at 309-346-3132.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
