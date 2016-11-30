Son of late St. Louis County police officer gets special gift

The area continues to remember fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.
Snyder’s son, Malachi, recently received a special gift, according to a Facebook post by Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth. The young boy received two teddy bears, which were made out of his father’s police uniform.
A dine-out event held Nov. 1 in Snyder’s honor raised more than $175,000, according to KSDK. More than 200 restaurants from around the region participated in the event. All of the proceeds from the event went to Backstoppers, a group that provides assistance to the spouses and children of severely injured first responders and those killed in the line of duty.
Earlier this week, students from the Mehlville School District donated more than $12,000 to Backstoppers in Snyder’s name.
Thank you to @MehlvilleSD students for raising nearly $13,000 for @BackStoppers for Officer Blake Snyder's family. @stlcountypd pic.twitter.com/1fiSHXoU90— Steve Stenger (@StengerSTLCo) November 28, 2016
Snyder, a Godfrey native who graduated from Alton High School, was shot and killed on Oct. 6 while responding to a call in south St. Louis County. Trenton Foster, 18, of St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Snyder’s death.
To contribute in Snyder’s name, visit the Backstoppers website.
