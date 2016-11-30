Group seeks volunteers to help with flag effort for fallen soldier

Members of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha’s Hope for Heroes program is seeking volunteers to help place U.S. flags to honor a Korean War veteran who will be buried this weekend.
Cpl. Vernon Douglas “Doug” Presswood of Pinckneyville was just 19 years old when he was reported missing in action during the Korean War on Dec. 2, 1950. He was declared deceased by the U.S. Army on Dec. 31, 1953. According to The Southern Illinoisan, Presswood’s remains were recently verified through DNA testing. The remains are being returned to his family, which will have a burial with full military honors on Saturday. A funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Beaucoup Baptist Church, 5036 State Route 13, in Pinckneyville.
The Hope for Heroes program is seeking volunteers to meet at 2 p.m. Friday at the church to place flags on poles from the church to Mueller Hill Cemetery. The group recently put up 2,000 flags to honor Tyler Iubelt, who was killed on Nov. 12 in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
For more information on placing flags, contact Midwest Area Regional Coordinator Chip Shaffer at 618-567-5315 or grumman3@icss.net.
