Snow falls out of the weekend forecast, but rain is likely

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Thursday...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low near 30. Light wind.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30. Light wind.
Saturday...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Low in the mid 30s.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. High in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night and Monday...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. High around 50.
Monday night...Rain likely. Low in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. High around 50.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 40.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
