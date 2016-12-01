Advent has begun. Do you want a cheese calendar?

A cheese Advent calendar is in the works to help count down the days to Christmas.
A blogger from London says she came up with the idea — a twist on the popular chocolate Advent calendar. Now it’s trending on Facebook.
Advent, recognized by Christian denominations, is a time period leading up to Christmas, and typically starts on Dec. 1. The calendar includes 24 pieces of cheese including blue stilton, vintage gouda, goat’s cheese, French Doux De Montagne and German smoked cheese, and is expected to be available to purchase by 2017. The inventor of the cheese calendar is Annem Hobson.
“Hello my name is Annem, and I’m behind the blog So Wrong It’s Nom! I’m the inventor of the world’s first ever Cheese Advent Calendar,” the blogger wrote. “You can see more pictures and how it was made in the blog post here! Sadly there’s only 1 prototype at the moment, but the retail version will be available in 2017.”
CHEESE ARMY! Smashed it again! Over 6000 of you have signed up to buy one next year! You're amazing! #cheesenotchoc https://t.co/vrXVqOKaCN pic.twitter.com/K3xd8eKLG5— So Wrong It's Nom (@SoWrongItsNom) December 1, 2016
Anyone interested in getting a cheese Advent calendar can sign up through cheeseadventcalendar.com. The blog tweeted early Thursday morning that more than 6,000 people have shown interest so far.
