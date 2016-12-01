Police investigate shooting followed by killing in St. Louis County

St. Louis County police officers were trying to determine late Wednesday night whether a shooting followed 45 minutes later by a killing were related. The two incidents happened a little more than half a mile away from each other in Castle Point.
St. Louis County Officer Benjamin Granda said in a news release Thursday morning that police went to the 10400 block of Baron Drive at 9:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old male had been shot in the foot and was taken to a hospital. He was released form the hospital, but Granda said the teenager “was not cooperative with investigators.”
Forty-five minutes after police went to the shooting on Baron Drive, officers received a call for another shooting in the 10400 block of Royal Drive. A 43-year-old female was fatally wounded, Granda said. Police did not release her name Thursday morning, pending family notification.
The shooting and the killing were under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Granda said detectives were still trying to see if the shooting and the killing were connected.
No arrests were reported by Thursday morning.
Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
