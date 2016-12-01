Man struck by MetroLink train in St. Louis; delays expected

A man was struck by a MetroLink train Thursday in St. Louis, according to various media reports.
St. Louis Metro said just before noon that passengers riding the train would possibly experience delays of up to 30 minutes for those traveling between Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand MetroLink Stations.
The man was listed in critical condition after he was hit at the Central West End MetroLink Station, KMOV reported.
Update: MetroLink Station Shuttle cancelled. Passengers may expect up to 30 minute delays until further notice.— Metro (@STLMetro) December 1, 2016
