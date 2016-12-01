Metro-East News

December 1, 2016 12:45 PM

Man struck by MetroLink train in St. Louis; delays expected

News-Democrat

A man was struck by a MetroLink train Thursday in St. Louis, according to various media reports.

St. Louis Metro said just before noon that passengers riding the train would possibly experience delays of up to 30 minutes for those traveling between Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand MetroLink Stations.

The man was listed in critical condition after he was hit at the Central West End MetroLink Station, KMOV reported.

