Metro-east crack dealer get more than three years in prison

A 28-year-old man from East St. Louis was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine in the metro-east, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Andrew Autoomp was charged in the Southern District of Illinois with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and two counts of distribution of cocaine base. Cocaine base is commonly referred to as crack cocaine.
Autoomp received three years and 10 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $300 in special assessment fees.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce said Autoomp distributed cocaine and crack cocaine in East St. Louis in 2015.
The case was investigated by the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Stump.
