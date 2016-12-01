No recent mumps cases in metro-east, but officials are on the lookout

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty Pause

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:52 St. Clair County marks World AIDS Day

3:17 O'Fallon alderman wants to be mayor

1:52 Student of the week Ben Carlson

2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby

0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby

0:47 Car crashes into lobby of phone store