Weekend plans: Give a little, get a lot

This week has a theme, folks, and it’s all about having a lot of fun while helping someone else a little. I bet you would have picked up on that without my saying so. But here are five ways to spend your money and time and not be totally selfish about it this weekend.
Craft against dyslexia
You enjoy the craft fair; your support goes to the Children’s Dyslexia Center.
The Winter Wonderland Vendor and Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Scottish Rite Building, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. More than 50 vendors and crafters are expected, and pictures with Santa Claus will be available.
Walk through, others eat
The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon has a holiday house tour from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at eight homes in the Edwardsville area. Go to www.edglenjuniorservice.org for a list of addresses. Tickets are available at the homes for $30. The club promises the eight homes on the tour have a variety of architectural styles and holiday decor.
Each home on the tour is also accepting canned goods and diapers for the Glen Ed Food Pantry.
Cars for toys
Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, is offering admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in exchange for an unwrapped toy for the Firetruck O’ Toys. In addition to the 14 showrooms of classic cars, food and face painting, you can visit with Santa. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you can’t make the event, you can still donate a new unwrapped toy at many Dairy Queens, Domino’s Pizza and more. Go to http://firetruckotoys.org/for more information.
Think for music
Tables of 8 available for $80 at the Freeburg Community High School Music Boosters Trivia Night, doors open at 6 p.m. for the game that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. The St. Josesph’s Catholic Church, 6 N. Alton, Freeburg, holds the trivia as well as a silent auction, live auction, wine pull, Grub Grab and more. Snacks welcome, outside alcohol is not although beer, soda and water are available for purchase. Reserve a table by calling Dawn at 618-971-6253.
Proceeds go to the Freeburg Community High School Music Boosters.
Think for the Special Olympics
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the game that begins at 7 p.m. at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. In addition to the “As Seen on TV” Trivia — questions are “loosely based off of Netflix categories” — there will be live and silent auctions, a 50/50, Ugly Sweater Contest and a Table Decorarting Contest. Tables of eight are $240, or $30 per person. To make reservations, call 618-654-6689.
Proceeds to go the Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12.
