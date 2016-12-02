Salvation Army kettles reported stolen outside grocery stores

At least three red kettles holding donations for the Salvation Army have been reported stolen in the St. Louis area this week. Police said the thefts happened outside three grocery stores within a one-week period.
Kettles were taken outside Schnucks stores in Affton, Ladue and south St. Louis city, KTVI reported. In each instance, police said Salvation Army volunteers weren’t present when the thefts occurred.
It wasn’t clear how much money was in the kettles when they were stolen. The Salvation Army told KMOV that the thefts come at a time where it’s behind on its 2016 goal to raise $6.1 million
No arrests had been made by Thursday night.
Two of the crimes happened Nov. 22, one in Affton and one in Ladue, according to an Associated Press report. The most recent kettle theft was in south St. Louis on Wednesday.
No one knows how much money was taken but donations into the kettle can sometimes reach as much as $1,000 per day.
Salvation Army red kettles stolen from 3 local grocery stores within a week. #n4tm https://t.co/b8xGyMlmcP— KMOV (@KMOV) December 2, 2016
Comments