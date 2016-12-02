Metro-east man gets 34 year for murder; victim hit with frying pan, VCR

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:45 St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen returns after six-game injury absence

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale