Metro-east trailer theft caught on surveillance images, police say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images on Friday of a suspect vehicle pulling one of the camper trailers that was reported stolen last month.
Capt. Mike Dixon said investigators recovered the images, which showed an older, extended cab two-tone truck pulling one of three trailers that had been taken in Godfrey. The image shows the truck heading northbound on Humbert Road on Nov. 20.
Anyone with information regarding the truck or the theft case is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
