December 2, 2016 2:06 PM

IDOT: Granite City intersection to be closed for 5 days

GRANITE CITY

Maryville Road at Old Alton Road in Granite City is set to be closed from Monday through Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Workers are scheduled to construct a sanitary sewer force main, IDOT said.

A marked detour is planned, the agency said. Traffic control devices will be used to assist motorists when these restrictions are in place. IDOT asked motorists to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near the work zone.

