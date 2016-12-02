Alton man arrested in connection with convenience store heist

An Alton man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with a Nov. 18 incident at a Hartford convenience store.
Justin D. Hall, 24, was arrested Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hartford Police Department. Hall was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. His bail was set at $100,000 by Judge Kyle Napp. Hall is being held in the Madison County Jail.
The Hartford Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at Casey’s General Store on North Delmar Avenue on the evening of Nov. 18. Police said a man armed with a black and silver handgun brandished the gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands.
In addition to an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the scene with other items that police did not describe. The suspect was last seen running south from the store toward the intersection of Rand and Delmar avenues.
If convicted of the armed robbery charge, Hall faces between six and 30 years in prison. According to the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Hall is on probation after pleading guilty to robbery in a May 24 incident in Alton. He received 30 months probation in that case after pleading guilty on June 16.
Hall’s next scheduled court appearance is a Dec. 16 preliminary hearing.
