Chance of snow in the forecast

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Tonight...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening...Then rain...Possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Low in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday...Cloudy...Rain...Possibly mixed with snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. High in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. Light wind.
Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening...Then rain after midnight. Low in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. High in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
Wednesday...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. High in the mid 30s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Low around 18.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 20s.
Thursday night and friday...Partly cloudy. Low around 14. High around 30.
Comments