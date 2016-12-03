Wally would never steal $1.6M in gold flakes. But what if he finds $10?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider

1:45 Belleville West senior talks basketball tournament win

1:24 World War II vet's grandson retraces route of tank battles

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale