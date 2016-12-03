Belleville school superintendent warns parents about suspicious man

Belleville School District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman is warning parents about a man who reportedly attempted to lure three Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students toward him and then repeatedly drove back and forth in front of their home.
The students, all siblings, ran home and told their parents immediately, according to a letter from the superintendent sent Thursday.
A student described the man as a middle-aged male with gray hair and a mustache. When the unknown man approached the children on Tuesday, he was wearing sunglasses and a hat with a feather in it. He was driving an old red and black Chevrolet with an open truck bed and black workbox, the letter to parents said.
The three children and their family saw the same man on Wednesday after school. The man did not approach them but drove around erratically. The family then reported the man’s behavior to the school. Administrators notified Belleville Police immediately, according to the letter.
“We will continue to work with the Belleville Police Department to follow up on this or any reports of suspicious behavior,” Klosterman said in the letter.
Klosterman also urged parents and guardians to review safety rules with their children. Anyone with questions or information to report can contact their child’s building principal.
Calls to the district superintendent and police department were not immediately returned Saturday.
